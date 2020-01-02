Rose Care Tips With California Certified Horticulturist Leslie Kendall from Armstrong Gardens

Posted 12:50 PM, January 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.