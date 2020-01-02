× Rose Parade Floats on Display in Pasadena

If you missed the 131st Rose Parade on New Year’s Day or just want a closer view of the floats, they will be on display in Pasadena Thursday.

The iconic floats will be stationed on Sierra Madre Boulevard between Washington Boulevard and Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, and on Washington Boulevard between Sierra Madre Boulevard and Woodlyn Road.

General admission will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m., the Tournament of Roses stated in a news release.

Seniors and disabled visitors are welcome to arrive early and view the floats between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Watch: The 131st Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Tickets for the event will cost $20 and are available in advance through Sharp Seating Company at 626-795-4171 or sharpseating.com.

Children aged 5 and younger will be allowed in for free, according to the news release.

Ticket sales will end at 3 p.m. with the last entry being allowed into the event at 4 p.m.