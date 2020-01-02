SoCal Citrus Disease Quarantine Expands to Include Corona, Norco, Chino

Blotchy mottle is seen on citrus leaves infected by Huanglongbing, a deadly citrus disease. (Credit: Citrus Research Board via Los Angeles Times)

A Southern California quarantine zone has been expanded in an effort to stop the spread of a disease that threatens the state’s citrus industry.

The addition of 107 square miles encompasses the cities of Corona and Norco and part of Chino, the Press-Enterprise reported Thursday.

It follows discovery of a dozen trees with citrus greening disease in Corona.

The quarantine now covers 1,127 square miles in parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Those who live in the quarantined areas were forbidden from  moving fruit, citrus plants or foliage.

Citrus greening is spread by a bug called the Asian citrus psyllid and eventually kills trees.

