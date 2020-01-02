Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine to Headline Coachella 2020

Posted 7:08 PM, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 07:10PM, January 2, 2020
From left: Frank Ocean performs in New York City in 2012, singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2011 and Travis Scott performs at the Staples Center in February 2019. (Credit: Jason Kempin / Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The organizers of the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have revealed the acts slated to perform at the three-day event in April.

The festival’s promoter, Goldenvoice, said Thursday that the artists with top billing for this year’s event include Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Others on the lineup include Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion.

The 2020 installment will return to Indio across two weekends, April 10 to April 12 and April 17 to April 20.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

