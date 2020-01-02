× Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine to Headline Coachella 2020

The organizers of the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have revealed the acts slated to perform at the three-day event in April.

The festival’s promoter, Goldenvoice, said Thursday that the artists with top billing for this year’s event include Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Others on the lineup include Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

The 2020 installment will return to Indio across two weekends, April 10 to April 12 and April 17 to April 20.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.