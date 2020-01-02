× Uniformed LAPD Officers to Start Patrolling Highland Park’s Figueroa Corridor on Foot

Starting Friday, uniformed LAPD officers will start patrolling the Figueroa Corridor in Highland Park on foot during the weekends in an effort to improve community relations, Los Angeles Councilman Gil Cedillo announced.

The beat officers, who are assigned to the Los Angeles Police Department’s northeast division, will patrol the area on Friday Saturday and Sunday, officials said. The corridor along Figueroa Street includes several small businesses, restaurants, bars and the Highland Theater.

The patrols will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours “to coincide with recent crime trends and pedestrian traffic,” Cedillo, who represents neighborhoods throughout Northeast and Central Los Angeles, said in a news release Thursday.

“The officers will be highly visible, with the primary purpose of community engagement and building a trusting relationship with Angelenos living, visiting, working or traveling through the Figueroa corridor,” the news release states.

The beat officers will also meet with community members, business owners and patrons.

Cedillo and officials at the northeast division hope the efforts will lead to a safer environment and will encourage residents and visitors to walk the corridor.

Though it is unclear how many officers will participate on any given night, the foot patrols are possible thanks to funding backed by Cedillo.

“It will have a positive impact on the area that has been changing for the good,” Lucy Medina, owner of Highland Park Florist, said in the news release. “The patrols will be great for the neighborhood and for my business.”