Video Released of Person Accused of Vandalizing WeHo Businesses With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for answers after releasing video of a person allegedly spray painting graffiti on a West Hollywood business who they believe also vandalized a sign at a nearby bar with anti-Semitic slurs.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station published a video on Facebook showing who they believe is the person responsible for the graffiti.

One of the incidents happened at The Bayou at 8939 Santa Monica Blvd. on Dec. 29, 2019, and the second occurred two days later at Block Party, a clothing store at 8853 Santa Monica Blvd., according to the post.

The video shows a man on Dec. 29 at The Bayou, possibly vandalizing the business.

Larry Block, owner of Block Parry, said he's seen the video and found it "distressing."

“I can’t say that is an organized group of people versus an individual acting out from the camera footage," Block said. "My message is, this is just not the place for it, not the time for it.”

West Hollywood’s Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Horvath told KTLA that both the mayor’s office and the sheriff’s office are working to find out who committed the vandalism, which she called "disheartening" and "heartbreaking."

“It’s offensive and it’s not something we’re going to let go,” Horvath said. “We’re working with the sheriff’s department to make sure that they are fully investigating these incidents. They are working directly with the downtown detective bureau to make sure that all facts are known.”

Rabbi Mordechai Kirschenbaum, from the Jewish Sunset Strip synagogue, said he met with Block and the community to let them know they are not alone.

“When unfortunate and dark events happen, we fight it with light. And we’re just coming from Hanukkah, which is a celebration of light and obviously to see something like this the last couple of days, is disappointing,” Kirschenbaum said.

The suspect is described as a white man. Anyone with information about either incident can’t contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 310-855-8850.