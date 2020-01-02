Video Shows Huge Wave Knock Man Into Ocean Off Rocks Near Santa Cruz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A video shot along California’s Central Coast last month shows a man being knocked over by a giant wave and swept into the ocean near Bonny Doon Beach. The man survived, officials said.

The clip was posted to Santa Cruz County’s Facebook page on Tuesday amid a warning from the National Weather Service that swells could reach 25 feet along some area beaches. The high surf advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The nine-second video shows a man standing on a rocky outcropping that’s struck by a giant wave, which sends him tumbling backward before sweeping him into the water.

“... never turn your back on the ocean!” the Facebook post reads. “Waves can sneak up on you, as this Bonny Doon beachgoer recently discovered (he is fine after a rescue by State Parks).”

