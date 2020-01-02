× Websites Unveil ‘Do Not Sell My Info’ Links to Comply With California’s New Data Privacy Law

“Do not sell my information” links popped up on websites New Year’s Day as companies scrambled to comply with California’s sweeping new consumer privacy protection law, which allows customers to instruct businesses to not sell their personal information.

The announcements were required as part of the California Consumer Privacy Act, which went into effect Wednesday, just one part of the most powerful consumer privacy protection law of its kind in the United States. Advocates believe the law, passed by the state Legislature in 2018, could be used as a model in other states or nationally.

Its most notable immediate impact, the “Do not sell my info” links, began showing up at the bottom of websites for businesses such as Home Depot and Ralphs or as pop-ups on publications like Us Weekly.

The law, Assembly Bill 375, authored by Assemblyman Ed Chau (D-Arcadia), says a clear and conspicuous link on the business’ homepage must enable a consumer to opt out of the sale of the consumer’s personal information.

Read the fulls tory on LATimes.com.