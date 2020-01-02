Woman’s Kidnapping Captured on Home Surveillance Camera in Las Vegas

The woman runs up to a house in Las Vegas and bangs on the door. Seconds later, a man jumps out of a white sedan and sprints up to her. He throws her to the ground and kicks her in the stomach as she tumbles down the home’s front steps.

“Why would you do that?” he yells.

“Stop, stop, please,” she sobs as he hauls her away by the hair and drags her to the car.

The kidnapping incident was captured on a home surveillance video at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Las Vegas police said. The victim and her alleged captor have not been seen since and their identities are unknown.

Investigators described the victim as a white woman with dark hair who is between ages 20-30. During the attack, she was wearing blue, ripped jeans, a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark boots.

The suspect is a black male with short black hair, and is about the same age as the woman, police said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark colored horizontal stripes, dark colored pants and brown dress shoes.

The plates of the suspect’s car are unknown, but it’s believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.