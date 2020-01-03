2 Men Sought in Robberies Targeting Liquor Stores in Mar Vista, Culver City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for two men suspected in a pair of armed robberies targeting liquor stores in Mar Vista and Culver City Thursday night and Friday morning.

The men first entered Venice Liquor in the 12500 block of Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista and pointed a firearm at the clerk, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Stevens said.

The robbers, who were both wearing ski masks and appeared to be in their early 20s, got away with about $3,000 before fleeing the store, Stevens said.

No description of a getaway car was available.

The same men are then believed to have struck Lucky 7 Liquor located less than a mile away in the 12400 block of Washington Boulevard in Culver City.

Surveillance video shows the two robbers, who were apparently armed with a baton and a gun, walking around the store and approaching the counter.

The clerk said they demanded money, so he handed it over.

“I have two little kids … I have to protect my family and I have to protect myself,” Shamim Ahamed said.

Ahamed said the robbers also took some candy and his cellphone.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.