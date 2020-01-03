Personal trainer, founder of the Fighter Diet and author of the “The Butt Bible” Pauline Nordin joined us live to tell us all about her new app “Body By Pauline” which features 20 minute workouts so that there are no excuses. For more information, you can download the APP by visiting her website or following Pauline on social media.
20 Minute Workouts to Jump Start the New Year With New Fitness App ‘Body by Pauline’
