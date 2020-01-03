25-Year-Old Son of 2 Missouri Judges Goes Missing in Sacramento on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento police are asking for help finding the missing 25-year-old son of two Missouri judges.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Alexander Holden was last seen on New Year's Eve in Sacramento, where he has lived for about two years.

His father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and mother, Associate Judge Margaret Palmietto, are headed to Sacramento.

His father said his son has “no history of disappearing.” He said his son's girlfriend notified him that his son was missing.

Holden's girlfriend, Kennedi Perri, said she last saw him shortly before 2:30 a.m. on I Street near 22nd Street.

He "went out with some of his friends, just gotten back from the bar,” Perri told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento. “I had to be up early, so he did wake me up. So we had some conversation.”

Holden told Perri he was headed to a friend's house and would spend the night there, she recalled. Perri believes his cellphone died as he was walking toward the Sacramento Northern Bikeway trail.

The missing man's coworkers at Amazon also haven't heard from him, according to KTXL.

Holden is described as 6 feet, 1 inch, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE MISSING PERSON: The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in helping us locate a missing person. 25 year old Alexander Holden was last seen on December 31, 2019. He is 6 foot 1 and 190 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/17Tu4BjV1x — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 3, 2020