Alameda County Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend During Attempted Home Invasion, Police Say

Police say an Alameda County man shot and killed an ex-girlfriend after she broke into his house along with an armed man in an attempted home invasion robbery.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Dublin residence in the 3400 block of Monaghan Street, the East Bay Times reported.

Dublin police say the man was asleep when he awoke to a banging noise on his front door.

When he opened the door he was confronted by the woman and a man, who was pointing a gun at him.

Police say the man was able to get his own gun and shot at the two as he ran from the home.

Officers arrived at the residence and pronounced the victim’s ex-girlfriend dead at the scene, the Times reported. The man who was with her was also wounded, but is expected to survive.

The resident was not injured.