Authorities Discover Illegal Casino in Hacienda Heights Area

Sheriff’s investigators discovered what authorities described as an illegal gambling operation in Hacienda Heights on Wednesday night.

A deputy patrolling the area tried to detain a man and a woman shortly before 9:30 p.m. after he saw the man hand a woman a handgun, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman went inside a property in the 1300 block of Hacienda Boulevard and locked the door, authorities said. Deputies gave orders via loudspeaker for her to exit but she did not, according to investigators.

Tactical teams with the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded and were able to convince the woman to come out; she was accompanied by 11 other people, according to officials.

