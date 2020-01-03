× California Democratic Party Settles Lawsuits Alleging Harassment Discrimination by Former Chair

The California Democratic Party has reached settlements in three lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and workplace retaliation involving its former leader, Eric Bauman.

A statement released by current party Chairman Rusty Hicks on Friday announced the settlements but did not indicate how much the party paid to resolve the legal actions.

“Some of the California Democratic Party’s most sacred values are fairness, respect and dignity for all,” Hicks said. “Those values empower so many grassroots leaders and activists to devote their time, talent and treasure to our Party’s candidates and causes.”

One of the lawsuits was filed in April by William Floyd, who served as Bauman’s assistant from March 2016 until November 2018 and claimed that Bauman performed oral sex on him without his consent on at least three occasions.

