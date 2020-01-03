× California May See More Expensive Gas as Crude Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Kills Iranian General

Crude oil prices jumped in response to the United States’ targeted killing of Iran’s top general, and California drivers could see gasoline prices climb too, a fuel analyst said Friday.

California likely will see only a modest rise in gasoline prices in the short term, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-tracking site GasBuddy.com. “There may be a very slight uptick of several cents a gallon,” he said. “Call it 5 cents a gallon. But it may take a week or 10 days.”

Prospects for even higher pump prices could grow, however, if Iran carries out threats to retaliate and crude prices climb further on fears that the tensions could disrupt the global flow of oil, DeHaan said.

News that Gen. Qassem Suleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad international airport led Iran to vow “harsh retaliation,” and U.S. defense officials said nearly 3,000 more Army troops were heading to the Middle East.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.