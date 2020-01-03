Close Friends, Community Mourn Huntington Beach Teacher Killed in Suspected DUI Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beloved Huntington Beach teacher is being mourned by close friends and family after she was killed in a suspected DUI crash on New Year’s Day.

Susan Palmer, 61, was a passenger inside of a silver Kia Soul when a black Nissan Rogue collided head-on into it. The crash happened just north of Center Avenue on the evening of New Year’s Day, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department news release.

The 17-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released into police custody. He is expected to be booked on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, officials said earlier.

A close friend of the family, Michelle, told KTLA that this was an emotional time for everyone,

“She will very much be missed. Very much. They’re a lovely, lovely family. Lovely. Beyond lovely,” Michelle repeated. “This is very emotional for our families. They’re very dear to us.”

“I’m sure that person would love to turn back time, just like all of us would. They’re suffering too. I feel sorry for everyone involved. They were a lovely, lovely family. Did a lot for the community and it’s just a tragedy,” Michelle said.

A local resident, Louis, expressed his sorrow for the family’s loss,

“This family will never be the same again. Just because of drinking and getting behind the wheel and driving,” Louis said.

Palmer had been in the back passenger seat at the time of the crash and suffered major internal injuries, police said. Palmer was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are searching for any witnesses or surveillance video from the area that might help figure out what lead up to the fatal collision.

Anyone with information can contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at 714-536-5666 or 714-536-5670.