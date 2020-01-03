BREAKING: 3,000 U.S. Troops to Be Deployed to Middle East After Soleimani Killing

Fashionable Athleisure Looks With AGF

Lifestyle Expert Deidre Behar joined us live with fashionable athleisure looks from AGF. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media @AllGoodFeels.

