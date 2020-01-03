Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes 2 Children in Possible Road Rage Crash in South L.A.; 2 in Custody: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two children were taken to the hospital after a truck hit them in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon in a collision that may be tied to road rage, officials said.

Officers responded around 3:10 p.m. after the pickup crashed into the front yard of a home at the corner of 48th Street and Ascot Avenue in Central-Alameda, said L.A. police Capt. John Pinto.

Video from the scene showed the pickup, a dark-colored Nissan, rammed through a fence surrounding the residence, plowing down a stop sign and several items in the front yard.

The truck's damage appeared to be isolated to the front-end, which was scraped and dented with flat tires.

The vehicle struck two juveniles, both of whom were transported to the L.A. County+USC Medical Center. Both were still being evaluated Friday evening, but their injuries appeared to be minor, according to Pinto.

Police could not immediately confirm the children's ages.

Further investigation revealed the pickup also collided with another motorist about one block away, in the area of 48th Street and Hooper, Pinto said.

Both drivers were detained, and the one who hit the children was being held on suspicion of felony hit-and-run driving, the captain said.

Police did not immediately release the suspect's name, but Pinto said he was a man in his 40s. He was also taken to the hospital, where detectives were interviewing him Friday evening.

Authorities are now investigating what caused both crashes.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.