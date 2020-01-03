Homeless Man Arrested in Deadly Stabbing at Skid Row Restaurant

A tipster led police to a a homeless man Friday who was sought in the deadly stabbing of another man during an argument at a Skid Row restaurant on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Devan Cleff Lampkin, 49, who live at a local homeless shelter, was booked on suspicion of murder following his 4 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

“A vigilant citizen, who had learned of the homicide from a Crime Alert that was distributed through the use of social and mainstream media and by Central Division officers, observed Lampkin inside the downtown Central Library,” the LAPD said in a written statement.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and took Lampkin into custody without a struggle, officials said.

He’s accused of fatally stabbing 56-year-old Homer Garcia of Los Angeles about 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Margarita’s Place, 103 E. Seventh Street.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the two men exchanging words before the assailant produces a knife and repeatedly stabs the victim.

The killer watched as the victim collapsed, then gathered his belongings and walked away, the video shows.

Family members described Garcia as a cheerful person and a talented musician.

It was unclear what the suspect and victim argued about prior to to the stabbing.

According to Los Angeles County Superior Court records, Lampkin was previously convicted of committing lewd conduct in public in 2013.

Bail for Lampkin was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance, records show.