Investigation Underway After Man Killed in Suspected Hit-and-Run in Hesperia

Investigators are searching for answers after a man was found dead in the roadway early Thursday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., officers from the Hesperia Police Department were dispatched to Hesperia Road after a witness said they saw a body lying in the road.

When officers arrived, they met with the witness who said they had been driving in the northbound lanes of Hesperia Road when they saw what they believed to be debris, but upon closer inspection discovered it was a person.

The suspected hit-and-run happened between Lemon Street and Mojave Street and police only identify the body as being a 40-year-old male.

The injuries sustained were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

It is unknown whether or not alcohol or speed were factors in this incident and no description of a vehicle was given immediately.

The identity of the decedent will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run can contact Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.