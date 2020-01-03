Virginia Father Beats Man Found Naked From Waist Down in Toddlers’ Room, Police Say

A man who was found naked from the waist down in the bedroom of two toddlers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, was caught by their father and beaten before being arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office posted about the disturbing incident on its Facebook page.

Deputies responded early Monday morning to a disturbance at a home in the 6800 block of Luce Lane and found a “chaotic scene” when they arrived, according to the post. One man had severe injuries to his face.

That man was later identified as Mark Stanley, 60, of North Carolina, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies also encountered a man with a gun quickly approaching Stanley. Deputies told the man to drop the gun and he complied with the order.

An investigation revealed Stanley was at the home visiting relatives for the holidays. One of the family members woke up early and decided to check on his children, ages 2 and 3 years old.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the children’s father found Stanley naked from the waist down in the room with the children.

When the father questioned Stanley, the half-naked man allegedly pushed him out of the room and locked the door.

The father forced his way into the room and allegedly began beating Stanley.

Stanley was taken to the hospital for treatment before police took him to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for any injuries. Stanley was arrested on suspicion of indecent liberties and domestic assault. He may face additional charges based on the findings of the police investigation.

The family member was not charged.