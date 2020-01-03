× Man Shot in Face by Costa Mesa Police During Standoff Charged With 12 Felonies

A man who was shot in the face by Costa Mesa police after trading gunfire with officers during a New Year’s Eve standoff is now facing 12 felonies, officials announced Friday.

Steven Taylor Fernandez, 26, of San Diego, allegedly fired on officers during the incident, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces five counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and one count each of attempted murder of a peace officer, attempted murder, vandalism, carrying a loaded firearm in public, discharging a firearm at an inhabited building and grossly negligent discharge of a firearm. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm, as well has five felony enhancements, including attempted premeditated murder.

The incident unfolded about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a call about an armed man in distress near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Palmer Street, officials said.

Fernandez allegedly shot several times at officers while running away from them and the officers returned fire, Costa Mesa police said. He was not injured at that time.

Fernandez then allegedly ran into a garage along the 200 block of Knox Place and, at one point, held a woman at gunpoint and shot at another as she drove her car into her garage. Neither women were injured.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside, prompting a SWAT response.

Police said they tried to negotiate with Fernandez during the hourslong standoff. At one point, Fernandez “displayed a weapon,” and he was subsequently shot, police said. It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons.

Fernandez was taken to Orange County Global Hospital, where he remains in custody, according to the DA’s office.

Two handguns were recovered after the shooting.

Fernandez is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 10. He faces 62 years to life plus 31 years in prison if convicted as charged.