Man Shot to Death at Moorpark Storage Facility

Detectives sought clues after a man was shot to death at a self storage facility in Moorpark on Friday afternoon.

A report of gunfire about 2:20 p.m. first drew deputies to the area of Los Angeles and Goldman avenues, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Hatlee said.

A man estimated to be in his 50s was found wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The shooter remained at large. No description was available.

Hatlee said the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack and there did not appear to be any continued threat to the public.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

