Monthslong Investigation Leads to 4 Arrests in Connection to Violent Armed Robbery at Jurupa Valley Business

After months of investigation, detectives were able to make multiple arrests in a violent armed robbery that left several victims with gunshot wounds and suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials announced on Friday.

Four men were arrested between Nov. 2019 and Jan. 2020 in connection to an armed robbery that took place at a marijuana dispensary in Jurupa Valley, according to a news release sent out by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyrale Holley, 32, Kevin Washington, 28, Maurice Whitely, 32, and Andrew Cage, 31, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, criminal street gang membership and conspiracy.

The incident happened at a business located in the 2700 block of Rubidoux Boulevard on Aug. 28, 2019, the news release said.

Detectives began reviewing surveillance video from the establishment in Oct. 2019 and were able to identify four men in the video as the culprits.

After further investigation and after all four men were identified, it was found that all four men were documented members of a local criminal street gang, the department said.

Task force officers obtained several search warrants over the course of several months and, with the assistance of the sheriff’s department’s SWAT team, searched and seized evidence from all four suspects’ residences that connected them to the earlier crime, according to the department.

Holley was arrested on Nov. 11, Washington was arrested on Dec. 6, Whitley was arrested on Dec. 26, and Cage was arrested on Jan. 2, according to jail records.

All four men are currently in the Robert Presley Detention Center and are all set to go before a judge in January.