More Than 1,000 Turn Out for Annual Christmas Tree Pile Burn in Solvang

Posted 8:16 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:52PM, January 3, 2020
In an incendiary holiday tradition, more than 1,000 people gathered to watch firefighters set fire to a massive pile of Christmas trees Friday night in Solvang.

Flames shot high into the sky at the Santa Ines Mission as Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters set the pile of 600 to 700 trees ablaze to mark the end of Solvang's 30th monthlong Julefest celebration.

Fire officials also use the opportunity to share Christmas tree safety tips before providing the large-scale demonstration of just how flammable they can be.

 

