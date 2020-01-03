Police Ask for Help Finding Boy Who Disappeared Near Fresno on New Year’s Day

Posted 7:53 AM, January 3, 2020, by
Lyonel Joshua Garnette is seen in an image posted to the Parlier Police Department Facebook page.

Lyonel Joshua Garnette is seen in an image posted to the Parlier Police Department Facebook page.

Police in Parlier asked the public for help Thursday night in their search for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared on New Year’s Day.

Lyonel Joshua Garnette was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Parlier Police Department.

Garnette was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with black and red Nike shoes.

He stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, according to the Police Department.

Garnette has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on the corner of his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600.

Parlier is located about 20 miles southeast of Fresno.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.