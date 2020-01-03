Police Ask for Help Finding Boy Who Disappeared Near Fresno on New Year’s Day

Police in Parlier asked the public for help Thursday night in their search for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared on New Year’s Day.

Lyonel Joshua Garnette was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Parlier Police Department.

Garnette was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with black and red Nike shoes.

He stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, according to the Police Department.

Garnette has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on the corner of his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at 559-646-6600.

Parlier is located about 20 miles southeast of Fresno.