President Trump on Strike That Killed Iranian General: 'We Did Not Take Action to Start a War'

President Donald Trump says he authorized a precision strike against the commander of Iran’s security and intelligence services because he was plotting “imminent and sinister attacks” on Americans.

“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said Friday, a day after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate that Soleimani should have been taken out by his predecessors.

And he cast his decision as one of deterrence rather than aggression.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” Trump said.