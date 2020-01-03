Rich on Tech: Budget Security Cam Maker Wyze Has a Data Breach

Posted 7:31 AM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 07:35AM, January 3, 2020

Wyze explains what was and was not exposed in a large data breach; California’s new online privacy law explained; Filing taxes for free should get easier; Amazon holiday shopping numbers; top journaling apps for 2020.

Listeners ask about Facebook’s privacy notice, recycling old gadgets, dragging and dropping MP3 files onto an iPhone and recovering deleted text messages.

 

Links Mentioned:

Wyze Data Breach

California Consumer Privacy Act

IRS Free File Reforms

Amazon Holiday Tidbits

 

