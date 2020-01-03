Rich on Tech: Budget Security Cam Maker Wyze Has a Data Breach

Wyze explains what was and was not exposed in a large data breach; California’s new online privacy law explained; Filing taxes for free should get easier; Amazon holiday shopping numbers; top journaling apps for 2020.
Listeners ask about Facebook’s privacy notice, recycling old gadgets, dragging and dropping MP3 files onto an iPhone and recovering deleted text messages.
California Consumer Privacy Act
