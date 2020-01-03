Search Yields 10 Pounds of Meth, 1 Pound of Heroin; Lake Elsinore Man Arrested

Posted 10:54 PM, January 3, 2020, by
Deputies seized about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, pictured, and a pound of heroin after serving a warrant at a home in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies seized about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, pictured, and a pound of heroin after serving a warrant at a home in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

What began as a domestic disturbance call Thursday led deputies to find about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as a pound of heroin, and arrest an alleged drug dealer in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

Paul Rudy Puga, 49, of Lake Elsinore was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Glenn Warrington.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a home along Kellogg Street, near Graham Avenue.

Deputies seized about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, pictured, and a pound of heroin, pictured, after serving a warrant at a home in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies seized about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, pictured, and a pound of heroin, pictured, after serving a warrant at a home in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 3, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

“During the investigation, it was determined the suspect, Paul Puga, was involved in the illicit sales of narcotics and controlled substances,” Warrington said in a written statement.

Investigators obtained a warrant and carried out a search early Friday morning, he said. They found over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and over a pound of heroin.

Deputies also seized “a large amount” of cash during the bust, Warrington said.

Paul Rudy Puga, 49, of Lake Elsinore, pictured in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department following his arrest on Jan. 2, 2020.

Paul Rudy Puga, 49, of Lake Elsinore, pictured in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department following his arrest on Jan. 2, 2020.

Police estimated the street value of the methamphetamine at $180,000 and valued the heroin at about $33,000.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deputies from the Lake Elsinore Stations Problem Oriented Policing Team served the search warrant at the Kellogg Street residence, about 00:30 A.M. During the search warrant deputies located and recovered over 10 pounds of Methamphetamine along with over a 1 pound of Heroin. The estimated street value for the Methamphetamine is over $180,000.00 dollars and the street value estimation for the Herion is over $33,000.00. Paul Puga was also found to be in possession of a large amount U.S. Currency, which was also seized.

 

Paul Puga , 49 years old, a resident of Lake Elsinore, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin. He was transported and booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center without further incident.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.