Search Yields 10 Pounds of Meth, 1 Pound of Heroin; Lake Elsinore Man Arrested

What began as a domestic disturbance call Thursday led deputies to find about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as a pound of heroin, and arrest an alleged drug dealer in Lake Elsinore, authorities said.

Paul Rudy Puga, 49, of Lake Elsinore was booked on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Glenn Warrington.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a home along Kellogg Street, near Graham Avenue.

“During the investigation, it was determined the suspect, Paul Puga, was involved in the illicit sales of narcotics and controlled substances,” Warrington said in a written statement.

Investigators obtained a warrant and carried out a search early Friday morning, he said. They found over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and over a pound of heroin.

Deputies also seized “a large amount” of cash during the bust, Warrington said.

Police estimated the street value of the methamphetamine at $180,000 and valued the heroin at about $33,000.

