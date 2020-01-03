× SoCal Authorities Boost Security, Eye Iranian Assets After Killing of Iran’s Top General

The escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran has local law enforcement on alert.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that agencies have stepped up patrols at transit hubs and other key potential targets, which is a standard response to terrorist acts and other types of national security threats that may arise. The sources also said they are aware of Iranian officials and assets in the Southern California region and are monitoring them.

But officials emphasized that there are no credible threats locally and they believe any acts would likely occur oversees, said the sources. Another area they are watching is possible cyber attacks, which they believe is more likely to impact California.

“While there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran,” the LAPD said on Twitter. “This Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our vibrant and diverse community, and we ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something.”

