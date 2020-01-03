× ‘We Refuse to Be Silenced’: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Speak Out on Eve of New York Trial

With Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial slated to begin within days, two dozen of his accusers have issued a statement about the disgraced movie producer, signaling their intentions to continue to speak out.

“Next week, the world will be watching as Harvey Weinstein walks into court to stand trial for a fraction of the egregious crimes he has committed,” said the Silence Breakers, a group comprised of many of his accusers, in a statement Friday. ”Weinstein is a serial predator who sexually abused women for decades, taking advantage of his power and connections to systematically silence the women who could bring his crimes to light.

“More than two years ago — thanks to the courage of so many women who risked everything to come forward — this ugly façade came down and he finally faced a public and professional reckoning for his actions. This trial is critical to show that predators everywhere will be held accountable and that speaking up can bring about real change. We refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”

A representative for the ex-mogul could not be immediately reached for comment.

