West Covina Man Accused of Throwing Gasoline, Burning Items at Police During Standoff

A man threw gasoline and burning items at police during a 10-hour standoff in West Covina before being taken into custody early Friday, authorities said.

Police first received a phone call about 12:10 a.m. from a man reporting “a disturbance” at his home in the 1300 block of Bainbridge Avenue, according to West Covina Police Department spokesman Rudy Lopez. The man refused to provide any more details.

Officers encountered an injured woman outside the home, police said. They tried to contact the man but received no response.

“It was later discovered that the suspect had barricaded himself in the attic of the residence,” Lopez said in a written statement. “When officers approached the area of the attic, the suspect opened the attic door and began pouring gasoline out striking the officers and then threw ignited items at them.”

A SWAT team, as well as firefighters, were then summoned to the scene. Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

After continued attempts to persuade the man to surrender failed, the SWAT team deployed “chemical agents” into the attic to flush the suspect out, according to Lopez. “The suspect then broke a hole onto the roof and climbed out.”

The man ultimately climbed down a ladder and surrendered about 10:45 a.m.

Nicholas Isidro Misquez, 48, was taken for psychiatric evaluation, Lopez said. Upon release, he was expected to face charges including attempted murder of a peace officer, attempted arson and domestic violence. He also had several outstanding warrants.

Los Angeles County Superior Court records show Misquez has prior convictions including assault with a deadly weapon and violating a protective order in 2014, making criminal threats in 2012 and violating a court order in 2010.

Bail for Misquez was expected to be set at $450,000, police said.