1 Dead, 1 Arrested in Shooting in Montclair

Officials arrested one person on Friday after responding to a Montclair home where they found a shooting victim who would later succumb to his injuries.

Officers responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Adera Street, near Mission Boulevard, after receiving a call about an incident involving “unknown trouble” just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Montclair Police Department.

They found a male individual suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Some officers performed CPR while others searched for the attacker, the department said.

They found a suspect at the scene and took that person into custody without incident on suspicion of murder, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of those involved and provided no further details about the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 909-621-4771. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Individuals who submit information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the crime may be eligibale for a reward up to $1,000, police said.