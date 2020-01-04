× 4 Sought in Armed Robbery of Ice Cream Vendor, Failed Purse Snatching in Montclair

Police in Montclair are seeking four men who robbed an ice cream vendor at gunpoint on Friday afternoon, then tried, but failed, to rob a woman of her purse minutes later, officials said.

The first crime unfolded about noon in the 4600 block of Holt Boulevard, the Montclair Police Department said in a written statement.

A man approached the vendor and posed as a customer, “but instead pulled out a silver semiautomatic pistol,” according to the statement. The robber took the victim’s money, as well as his ice cream.

The gunman, described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall, of thin build, then got into a black Chevrolet Impala with three other male suspect inside and fled, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a woman was approached by what police believed was the same group of men nearby in to 4800 block of Mission Boulevard.

A man grabbed her purse and tried to wrestle it away from her, but the woman held on. The would-be robber gave up and also fled the area in a black Chevrolet Impala with three other men inside.

“These two crimes appear to be related,” the police statement said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Montclair police at 909-448-3600.