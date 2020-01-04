× Gusty Winds Trigger High-Wind Warnings in Southern California Mountains

Strong, potentially damaging winds are expected across the Southern California mountains from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday or into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Winds in the local mountains, including the higher peaks of the Santa Monica Mountains, may gust in excess of 60 to 65 mph.

High-wind warnings in most areas take effect Sunday afternoon or evening. They remain in effect until 3 a.m. Monday in Santa Barbara County, Monday afternoon in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and into Tuesday in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible, although red flag warnings are unlikely because fuel moisture is high after recent storms.

Winds could cause downed tree limbs and local power outages in addition to difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of SW California from noon Sunday through Monday afternoon. Advisory-level north wind gusts to 45 mph will spread down to the LA Coast Sunday afternoon. #CAwx #LAwind #LAweather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/geLj77lKyJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 5, 2020