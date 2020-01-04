× Here’s How to Donate to Firefighters, Relief Groups in Australia as Deadly Wildfires Rage

Australia’s massive wildfires have burned millions of acres and killed at least 23 people as they spread across all states, cutting a path of destruction fanned by strong winds and high temperatures.

Thousands of firefighters are battling over 200 blazes across the country, with the United States sending at least another 100 firefighters— including some from California — to help local crews.

The deadly wildfires, which have been raging since September, have destroyed more than 1,500 homes and damaged another 442 as thousands of residents fled.

The navy evacuated hundreds from a coastal town in Victoria that had been cut off for days as wildfires forced 4,000 residents and tourists to shelter on beaches.

Many celebrities have pledged thousands to help battle the fires. Here’s how to donate:

How to Donate to Firefighters

The NSW Rural Fire Service lets you donate to specific brigades here.

Donate to the Country Fire Service in South Australia to help volunteer firefighters here.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue accepts donations here.

Donations to the Country Fire Association support firefighters in Victoria and affected communities here.

How to Donate to Relief Organizations

Donate to the Red Cross to help thousands of people in evacuation centers and recovery hubs here.

The Salvation Army accepts donations to help local communities here.

Donations to the St Vincent Society help feed affected families and buy them essentials here.

How to Donate to Wildlife Organizations

Donate to the World Wildlife Fund Australia to help with koala conservation here.

Donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital to help provide water for wildlife and to support a Koala breeding program here.

Donate to the RSPCA New South Wales to help with efforts to evacuate and rescue pets here.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.