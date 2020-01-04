Mother and Son Shot During Robbery in Pomona

A woman and her adult son were shot during a robbery in Pomona late Friday, police said.

The crime took place about 9:50 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 800 block of Buena Vista Avenue, according to Pomona Police Department Sgt. Iain Miller.

“As the female was being robbed by the unknown suspects, the son attempted to intervene,” the sergeant said in a written statement. “One suspect produced a handgun and shot, striking both the mother and son.”

The woman, 44, was hospitalized in stable condition, while her son, 25, was listed in critical condition.

No description of the attackers was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.