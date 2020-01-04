Pence Falsely Links Killed Iranian General to 9/11 Attacks

On Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to justify the targeted U.S. attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani.

But scholars say his tweets contain several inaccuracies, including an allegation that appeared to link Suleimani to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

In that tweet, Pence wrote that Suleimani “assisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.”

As head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Suleimani, 62, was indeed responsible for a wide array of atrocities.

