A plane crashed near the northbound 14 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area Saturday morning, authorities said.

An “aircraft emergency” was reported at about 10:10 a.m. on an off-ramp near Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

Photos posted online showed a thick cloud of black smoke billowing over the area.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

