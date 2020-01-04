× U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Cancels Plan to Train in Qatar Ahead of Feb. 1 Match in Carson

The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. They will be using a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.

The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.

UPDATE: The #USMNT will now open its annual January Camp on Jan. 6 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 4, 2020