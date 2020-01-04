× Unconscious Woman Pulled from Burning Home in L.A.’s Exposition Park

A woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she became overcome by smoke in a burning home in Exposition Park, then was rescued and resuscitated by firefighters on Friday night, officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a single-story duplex in the 2000 block of Browning Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

“Despite the presence of an apparently functional smoke alarm within the premises, the adult female occupant collapsed unconscious within the heavily smoke-charged residential duplex prior to LAFD arrival and was rescued by Firefighters, who commenced an aggressive resuscitation effort,” Humphrey said in a written statement.

The woman’s condition was initial described as critical, but later upgraded to serious.

No other injuries were reported, Humphrey said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.