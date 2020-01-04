× Woman Who Abducted Children from Foster Mother in Palmdale Arrested at Hollywood Burbank Airport: Officials

A woman abducted her two young children from their foster mother in Palmdale on Saturday, hours before she and the children were found waiting to board an out-of-state flight at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, authorities said.

The woman, who did not have custody of her children, abducted the kids Saturday morning while they were with their foster mother at a fast food restaurant in the 700 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Edmo Luna.

The suspect drove off with the children in an SUV before deputies arrived, he said. They determined the SUV was registered to the children’s non-custodial mother.

Deputies launched an “exhaustive” investigation, “knowing time was of the essence,” Luna said in a written statement. Detectives learned that the woman may be planning to board a light to flee the state.

Deputies shared information with other agencies, and Burbank Airport Police officers found the suspect’s SUV parked in a garage at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“Shortly thereafter, Burbank Airport Police located the suspect inside an airport restaurant, along with the kidnapped children, as she waited for an out-of-state flight that was to depart in a few hours,” Luna said. “The suspect had pre-planned the abduction and quick getaway, intending to flee California’s jurisdiction on a plane bound for Arizona, where the suspect claimed to have family.”

The suspect, whose identity was not available Sunday night, was turned over to sheriff’s deputies for booking, officials said. The children, whose ages were not available, were returned to the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.