× 1 Hospitalized After Ferrari Crashes Into West Hollywood Restaurant

One person was hospitalized after a Ferrari plowed into a West Hollywood restaurant Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The car crashed into the PUMP Restaurant Lounge on 8948 Santa Monica Blvd., authorities said.

It’s unclear who the person taken to the hospital is or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Photos posted online show the sports car covered with glass and in the restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Hollywood division is investigating what led to the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This photo says it all about West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/1u9eFXF74g — Henry (@henryslist) January 5, 2020