Alhambra Police Shoot Burglary Suspect After She Allegedly Sped Toward Them During Pursuit

Officers investigating a burglary at an Alhambra storage facility shot a woman after a car she was driving accelerated towards them, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound that wasn’t life-threatening, was in a vehicle with another woman when Alhambra Police Department officers approached them in the 2000 block of West Mission Road at about 3:30 a.m., authorities said.

That’s when the car accelerated and at least one officer opened fire at the driver, striking her in an extremity, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle kept going at high speeds, and officers chased it on West Mission Road until it turned onto Sixth Street and slammed into a block retaining wall.

Officers then arrested the women, both only described as being in their 20s.

The women were taken to a hospital, one for the gunshot wound and the other for injuries sustained from the crash, according to the news release.

Video from the scene showed firefighters cutting through the car to get the passenger out. The person was transported in an ambulance and appeared to have a bandaged arm and neck brace.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the crash, video showed.

The Sheriff’s Department said that a storage unit at the facility appeared to have been burglarized but did not elaborate on the theft.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can the Sheriff’s Department’s investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.