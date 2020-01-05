× Winds Could Gust up to 65 MPH in Parts of SoCal, Forecasters Warn

Forecasters have issued wind advisories and warnings for a wide swath of Southern California, including mountains and some valleys.

Breezes will strengthen Sunday into strong north winds that could produce gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph) in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

Potential impacts could include downed trees, power outages and difficult driving conditions, forecasters said.

Winds will peak Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Weather will remain cool inland, but the winds will boost temperatures along the coast, where highs could reach the mid 70s (about 24 Celsius), according to forecasters.

⚠️ Windy Weather Ahead ⚠️#SantaAnaWinds will get gusty tonight through Monday night. Strongest winds will be felt in wind prone passes and canyons. Take a look at the graphics below and as always, let us know if you have any questions! #cawx #windywx pic.twitter.com/aIzC82bAul — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 5, 2020

