Irwin Family Helps Save More Than 90,000 Animals, Including Many Injured, in Australia Wildfires

The Irwin family is continuing Steve Irwin’s legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.
Bindi Irwin, Steve’s daughter, and the rest of the Irwin family have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals, many of which were injured in Australia’s recent devastating wildfires.
Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Wildlife Hospital, Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, said on Instagram.
“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much,” Bindi said in an Instagram post on Thursday.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
The 21-year-old confirmed that the Australia Zoo, which is owned and operated by the Irwin family, and their conservation properties are not endangered by fires
The zoo’s Wildlife Hospital has been “busier than ever,” Bindi said in the caption of the photo which shows her smiling in front of a picture of Steve and his mother holding a crocodile.
“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can,” Bindi said.
The environmental activist and conservationist shared another post on Saturday picturing Blossom the possum who died after being rescued from the bushfires burning in Queensland despite the hospital “working so hard to save her life.”
Steve Irwin, the TV presenter known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray in a marine accident off Australia’s north coast.
Blossom is just one of the many animals who have been killed in Australia’s fires. Almost a third of koalas in Australia’s New South Wales region may have been killed in deadly bushfires, which have been burning out of control
Three fires combined on Saturday to form a single blaze bigger than the New York borough of Manhattan, as Australian firefighters battle what has been predicted to be the most catastrophic day yet in an already devastating bushfire season.
At least 24 people have died in Australia wildfires and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 1,300 houses have been destroyed.
Our #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website, or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in @wildlifewarriorsworldwide bio! 💚 #repost @wildlifewarriorsworldwide