Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Strikes Brea Area

Posted 8:42 AM, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 09:01AM, January 5, 2020
A U.S. Geological Survey map shows where an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck on Jan. 4, 2020.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 shook the Brea area on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor struck at 8:28 a.m. about 1.9 miles west-southwest of the Orange County suburb, 3.8 miles south of Placentia and 3.0 miles north-northwest of Rowland Heights. The preliminary depth of the quake was 4.78 miles, according to USGS.

Many residents took to social media to report feeling the quake, including some in Diamond Bar, West Covina, Cypress and Fullerton.

A magnitude 3.3 temblor hit the same region on Dec. 28.

