Mother Killed in Compton New Year’s Day Shooting Identified

Authorities and loved ones have identified a 37-year-old mother of two who authorities say was killed by her common-law husband on New Year’s Day shooting in Compton that also left her father critically wounded.

Claudia Lopez died shortly after the shooting, which took place about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2200 block of West 154th Street, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records. Her father was shot multiple times and hospitalized in critical condition following the attack.

Lopez was “our beloved receptionist” at the Warner Center Pet Clinic in Woodland Hills for more than six years, according to a memorial web page set up by coworkers to help raise funds on behalf of Lopez’s children, ages 7 and 10. The fund had raised more than $10,000 Sunday.

“Claudia was a pillar of our front staff for over six years. She was extremely experienced and knowledgeable, always had a smile and took care of business,” according to a statement posted on the memorial site.

“Tragically her two young children are left without parents,” the statement continued.

Lopez’s children spent a lot of time at the veterinary clinic while her mother was working, the workers said.

“They are beautiful, kind and loving children that we all knew and loved. We are heartbroken over this senseless tragedy,” according to the statement.

The coworkers asked for space to allow them to mourn.

“In our time of grieving, we know that you are grieving too,” the statement said. “We respectfully ask that you not call us or the family to ask for more information at this time. It is very difficult for our staff to talk about the situation and maintain composure at work.”

Eduardo Ubiarco, 37, of Sherman Oaks, described by investigators as Lopez’s common-law husband and the father of her two young children, has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

The children were home at time of the shooting but were unhurt, sheriff’s officials said.

They are now being looked after by family members, coworkers said.

Records show he was taken into custody a little more than two hours after the shooting.

Ubiarco’s bail was set at $4 million. He was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.