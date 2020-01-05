Woman Found Dead in Garage Fire in Historic South-Central

Firefighters found a woman dead after extinguishing a fire at a residential garage in the Historic South-Central neighborhood early Sunday, officials said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene at 259 W. 42nd St. just before 2 a.m., Capt. Cody Weireter told KTLA.
Crews arrived to find a detached garage fully involved in flames. It took them 15 minutes to put out the heavy fire.
Once they gained control of the flames, firefighters found a body, Weireter said.
Officials believe the remains belong to a woman in her 50s.
Her identity has not been released, and it's unclear whether or not she lived at the residence.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
